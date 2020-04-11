Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Webster, the former NHL and WHA forward who went on to coach the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, died Friday. He was 71. The Carolina Hurricanes announced Webster’s death. Webster scored 53 goals and helped the franchise — then the New England Whalers — win the World Hockey Association’s first title in 1972-73. He also was an assistant coach in Carolina, and son-in-law L.J. Scarpace was the team’s video coach. Webster had 33 goals and 42 assists in 102 career NHL games with Boston, Detroit and California Webster then jumped to the WHA, where he had 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 games with the Whalers.