SCHP: One dead following crash involving motorcycle in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Berkeley County Saturday evening.
The crash occurred at roughly 6:33 p.m. on US 17-A ear Royle Road, according to Highway Patrol.
The crash involved a truck towing a boat and a motorcycle. According to highway patrol, both people inside the truck were wearing a seatbelt. However, the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the truck attempted to make a left turn onto Royle Road from US 17-A when the driver of the motorcycle spilled his back and hit the boat that was being towed.
The crash remains under investigation.
