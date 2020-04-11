Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man fatally shot his wife, son and then himself while he was out on bond on domestic violence charges. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Paul Patrick Johnson Sr. fatally shot his wife, the couple’s five-year-old son and then himself Wednesday. A December arrest warrant said Johnson was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after he was accused of beating his wife. He was granted bond and told not to contact her, but two hours later he was seen on video at her home. His bond was revoked but later reinstated on Jan. 8.