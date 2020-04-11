SC Dept. of Commerce releases clarification lists regarding essential, non-essential businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The list of essential and non-essential businesses has raised a lot of questions for customers and business owners alike regarding which businesses are considered essential in South Carolina.
On Friday, WIS received two lists from the South Carolina Department of Commerce which clarifies which businesses are essential and non-essential based on the executive orders issued since March 31.
The first list, according to officials at the Department of Commerce, were businesses that sought clarification regarding essential status prior to the April 3 executive order issued by Gov. McMaster.
(Click the Clarification List link below to view the full list)
The second list show businesses that sought clarification regarding essential status after the executive order by Gov. McMaster was issued.
(Click the Clarification List link below to view the full list)
The first executive order temporarily shuttered several businesses across the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The second executive order closed even more non-essential businesses.
Gov. McMaster also issued a stay-at-home order for residents on April 6.
