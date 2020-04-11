Summerville Medical Center to give Easter onesies to newborn babies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Summerville Medical Center shared photos of the new special onesie that will be given to newborn babies on Easter Sunday.
“In the midst of such a difficult time for so many, we are honored to be a part of this special day for new families,” Director of Public Relations & Communications, Kelly Bowen said in a statement.
Summerville Medical Center will share photos of the newborns wearing the special onesies on Easter.
