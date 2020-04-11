The town of Summerville and Dorchester County to hold heroes parade Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville and Dorchester County will hold a heroes parade on Saturday afternoon to thank those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and starts at Midland Parkway and heads down the main entrance side to Summerville Medical Center.
According to officials, the parade will included fire truck, EMS and police motorcade.
The parade is also said to have Summerville’s Girl Scout troops giving out free cookies to the staff.
