Affidavit: Man charged with attempted murder after striking deputy with car denied bond

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man arrested for allegedly striking a deputy with his vehicle has been denied bond Sunday morning.
According to the affidavit, George Dreher, 31, is charged with attempted murder and failure to stop at a blue light resulting in great bodily injury.
The injured deputy was struck by a vehicle Friday night while attempting to deploy stop-sticks during a pursuit. The deputy was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for a broken ankle, broken tibia, broken fibula, several abrasions and bruises, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began just after 9:30 p.m. when a deputy was investigating a call for service behind a home on Fiddle Way off of Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner.
The responding deputy reported a Tahoe that seemed suspicious and was also being driven with broken equipment. According to investigators, when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.
Other Berkeley County deputies then began to set up a perimeter around the pursuit area with department-issued stop-sticks in order to safely stop the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
A report states that Dreher was traveling down St. James Avenue towards Goose Creek when he neared two sets of stop-sticks.
However, investigators said when Dreher neared the second set of stop-sticks, he intentionally swerved towards the deputy that was attempting to deploy the sticks, striking the deputy.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.