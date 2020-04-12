DHEC: 113 new cases, two new deaths in Sunday coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 2 more virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County and another death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County, according to DHEC
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been a total of 31,426 coronavirus tests with 28,106 testing negative and 3,319 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The most positive cases are in Richland County with 494 followed by Greenville and Charleston County with 339.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 23,707 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
“By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community,” DHEC officials said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.