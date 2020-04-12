FIRST ALERT: Enhanced storm threat possible Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the chance of potentially severe storms Monday morning.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said the Lowcountry is under an enhanced risk for severe storms. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and hail are the primary threats.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the South Carolina beaches Monday.
The threat comes as an area of low pressure with a warm and cold front will move closer to the area Sunday afternoon.
Sunday morning will start off sunny and dry, but our shower chance increases after lunchtime. Highs will be a bit warmer than Saturday, into the 70s through the early afternoon.
Some spots will see scattered thunderstorms late Sunday night, but the higher storm threat comes into Monday.
A strong cold front will increase the storm threat through Monday morning and possibly into the afternoon.
Storms will move out by the evening hours with dry conditions Tuesday. Another shower chance pushes in on Wednesday.
- SUNDAY: Afternoon and evening storm chance, HIGH: 76.
- MONDAY: Morning storms likely, some severe, HIGH: 82.
- TUESDAY: Dry with clouds and sunshine, HIGH: 80.
