FIRST ALERT: Strong system could produce severe thunderstorms tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An impressive storm system will move through the Deep South today and increase the threat for severe storms in the Lowcountry tomorrow. A line of storms should approach the I-26 and I-95 interchange tomorrow morning, possibly before sunrise. This threat could arrive as early 5 am and as late as 11 am. The later the arrival, the higher the threat for severe weather.
These storm will most likely produce strong to damaging winds. Today would be a great time to tie down any loose objects in your yard or bring them inside. There is also the threat for isolated tornadoes within breaks of the line and hail. Much of these possible impacts will be dependent upon the air ahead of the storms tomorrow. Stay weather aware! The Lowcountry should begin to dry out after lunchtime tomorrow.
Easter should stay mainly dry closest to the coast and inland areas will have a greater chance for scattered showers and and isolated t-storm this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will pick up out of the southeast this afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph. Highs will rise to the mid 70s under plenty of clouds.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and isolated storm; HIGH: 76.
FIRST ALTER WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat 5 am - midday; HIGH: 83.
TUESDAY: Warm and mostly cloudy; HIGH: 81.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
