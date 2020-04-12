IOP residents illuminate the streets to thank first responders

Residents of Isle of Palms thanked first responders by lighting up the streets (Source: Isle of Palms Police Department)
By Sydney Pendrick | April 12, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:27 AM

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms residents illuminated the streets Saturday night to thank their first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Isle of Palms Police Department shared photos on its Facebook page saying, “Very emotional drive around the island for the first responders of IOP seeing the luminaries the residents set out as a thank you for working through the pandemic.”

Posted by Isle of Palms Police Department on Saturday, April 11, 2020

IOP Police thanked their residents for making a special effort to show their appreciation.

