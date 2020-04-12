IOP residents illuminate the streets to thank first responders

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms residents illuminated the streets Saturday night to thank their first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Isle of Palms Police Department shared photos on its Facebook page saying, “Very emotional drive around the island for the first responders of IOP seeing the luminaries the residents set out as a thank you for working through the pandemic.”
IOP Police thanked their residents for making a special effort to show their appreciation.
