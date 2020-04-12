Lawsuit claims car rental company issued car to unauthorized driver who crashed car and injured passenger

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit claims a car rental company issued a car to an unauthorized driver who then crashed that car following a high-speed chase with Charleston County deputies.
The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, but the incident happened on May 1 2017.
It says the passenger in that car is suing Thrifty Car Rental after being injured from that crash.
In this lawsuit, the plaintiff claims she sustained $470,000 worth of medical bills.
While the lawsuit says she was a passenger, it does not say if she knew the driver.
In 2017, Live 5 News reported on a man authorities say was facing multiple charges at the time after he didn't stop for a traffic stop and then sent a Charleston County deputy on a high speed chase on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road.
Authorities say the driver reached speeds up to 120 mph, crashed into the woods and the car caught on fire.
The plaintiff, who was the passenger, says the driver got that car through Thrifty Car Rental.
The passenger is suing that company and GSP Transportation, Inc, claiming that they allowed the driver to get the car with someone else's ID. The lawsuit also accuses the company of not following policy to verify his identity.
The plaintiff says her injuries will deprive her of employment opportunities and income in the future, according to the lawsuit.
We’ve reached out to the car rental company for a comment. We have not heard back at this time.
