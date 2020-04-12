As severe weather threatens Lowcountry, Charleston Co. School District adjusts meal distribution service

The Information Technology Repair Bus route for Monday is rescheduled for Tuesday at the same times: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Northwoods Middle School from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and R.B. Stall High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.