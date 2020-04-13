Clean up efforts underway at Moncks Corner neighborhood after storm damages homes

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Clean up efforts are underway in a Moncks Corner neighborhood after a possible tornado came through Monday morning.
It happened in the area of Dennis Boulevard on Cedar Island. There are several families now without a home.
There are several homes in the neighborhood where the roofs were torn off
Residents say a possible tornado came through around 7:30 a.m.
Some people say they received tornado warning alerts on their phones and took cover while others say it caught them by surprise.
Families are left without homes, and power lines are hanging throughout the neighborhood.
Residents say some of their neighbors were trapped in their homes and are being treated for injuries.
A high school student says her entire family all gathered in the bathroom for safety and prayed as the storm passed. They were able to escape, but say their home is not livable.
“We just felt the whole house shaking it was very scary,” said Mary Kate Brooks."Then my dad looked out and kept saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,’ because the roof had caved in. It was crazy."
Residents say this isn't the first time they've had major damage here.
They say there was a tornado back in 1999 that went along a very similar path.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.