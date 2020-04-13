Downed trees, power outages reported ahead of potentially strong storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong line of storms capable of producing isolated tornadoes hasn't arrived over the Lowcountry, but reports about downed trees and power outages are already coming in.
Downed trees have been reported on Sandhill Road and on U.S. 78 in Dorchester County. Others were reported on Jacksonboro Road, Mount Carmel Road and on Augusta Highway in Colleton County.
Meanwhile, as of just after 6 a.m., Dominion Energy reported more than 45,000 customers without power statewide. Hardest hit so far was Richland County with a total of more than 16,000 outages.
The storm system is expected to produce strong winds with gusts of 30-45 mph and gusts of up to 58 mph in stronger storm cells.
Dominion Energy reported 1,070 outages in Beaufort County and 427 outages in Colleton County as of shortly after 6 a.m. Dominion reported more than 2,300 outages in Orangeburg County.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.