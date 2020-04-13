Edisto Beach sees heavy damage in Monday morning storm

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Edisto Island residents are equating the damage caused by Monday morning severe storms to that of a hurricane as officials say dozens of homes are impacted.
“The damage we’re seeing here is similar to some of those we’ve seen in some of the hurricanes we’ve had,” Edisto Beach police chief George Brothers said.
Brothers estimates around 20 to 30 homes sustained heavy damage during the storm. More than 400 people live on the island.
A tornado warning was issued around the area earlier Monday morning.
The damage starts at the oceanfront, crossing past Palmetto Boulevard, Myrtle Street and onto the golf course.
Randy White lives one block from the area with the heaviest damage. He said unlike a hurricane, the storm left a clear line of damage.
“You’ll see a house that’s perfect and one that’s torn up. It was just like somebody drew a line. It was just absolutely amazing,” White said.
Johnny Herndon said he got a call from his father-in-law just after the storm. The roof of the house blew off and the couple, in their 80’s and 90’s, were found safe inside a downstairs room.
“It just hit about 8:30 this morning and they were here,” Herndon said. “What do you say in a situation like this.”
Crews have been working to clear debris from the roads and restore power to the area.
Brothers said the storm comes as a double hit to the area as the island closed down weeks ago in a precaution against the Coronavirus.
“Of course it’s a mess right now with this pandemic anyway but just got to get things back to as much normal as we can,” Brothers says.
