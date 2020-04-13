FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe threat ends, wind advisory continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The severe system has moved offshore and winds will begin to weaken the rest of the day. Peaks of sunshine are expected this afternoon and early the evening. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. Overnight winds will calm down under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the low 60s. There’s a low chance for a shower tomorrow, but most areas will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs tomorrow will be near 80 degrees and cool mid week. Some cooler air moves in Wednesday. Highs will be near 70 with the chance for scattered rain and a storm closes to the coast. More seasonable temperatures return Friday with a low chance for isolated activity this weekend.
TODAY: Sunshine returning and winds staying gusty; HIGH: 85.
TOMORROW: Warm with sun and clouds, mainly dry; HIGH: 82.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH:70.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
