FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe threat ends, wind advisory continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The severe system has moved offshore and winds will begin to weaken the rest of the day. Peaks of sunshine are expected this afternoon and early the evening. Highs will climb into the mid 80s. Overnight winds will calm down under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the low 60s. There’s a low chance for a shower tomorrow, but most areas will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.