Health experts expect social distancing measures to remain in place for several more weeks

World health leaders are in the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine, but it could be months before it’s rolled out. In the meantime, both Soden and Vernon say they would like to see Governor McMaster and state leaders across the country call on the federal government to invest in COVID-19 tests and antibody tests. This will determine who currently has the virus and also who may have already had it. They believe that is how we will be able to get the economy back up and running.