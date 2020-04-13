Joe Call named head football coach at Oceanside Collegiate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Summerville head coach Joe Call has found his next job. Call, the grandson of legendary Green Wave head coach John McKissick, was named the new head coach at Oceanside Collegiate on Monday afternoon.
The move comes less than 2 months after Call stepped down as the head coach at Summerville and less than a month after Chad Grier stepped down as the Landsharks head coach to head back to Charlotte.
Call spent 5 seasons as the head coach at his alma mater leading the Green Wave to the 5-A Lower State title game in 2018. Overall he’d put together a record of 37-24 after taking over for McKissick in 2015.
Call played for the Green Wave when he was in high school and would go on to play at The Citadel. He’d return to Summerville and served as an assistant under McKissick.
He moves from one of the most iconic programs in the state to one of the newer ones. Oceanside will enter their 5th season of football in 2020 and are coming off their best season ever. The Landsharks went 12-1 on the field last season but had to forfeit 4 games due to a rules violation so they officially finished 8-5.
