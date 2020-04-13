Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia setting up 200-bed COVID site in convention center
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says 200 hospital beds will be set up in a large convention center in Atlanta as an alternative treatment site for patients with mild to moderate cases of the new coronavirus. The state has a contract with a private company to prepare the site inside the Georgia World Congress Center. The first parts should be ready in about a week. The state health department said Sunday that Georgia has more than 12,500 known cases of the virus, and the death toll is at least 442. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Georgia more than doubled in a week. Last Sunday, the department reported 211 deaths.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
AP-US-BOOKS-CITY-LIGHTS-GOFUNDME
City Lights Bookstore launches successful GoFundMe campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's most famous bookstores was forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help to pay the bills. Help quickly arrived. City Lights Bookstore, which was co-founded in 1953 by the poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $300,000. Within days, the San Francisco-based store received more than $400,000. Numerous stores around the country have been forced to shut down and have turned to GoFundMe campaigns to survive. They include Posman Books in New York and Atlanta; Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins, Colorado; and another San Francisco institution, Marcus Books, a black-owned store founded 60 years ago.
CIVIL RIGHTS SITES-GRANTS
South getting largest share of grants for civil rights sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southern states that were once the epicenter of the civil rights struggle are getting the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement. The National Park Service says more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Alabama is getting the largest amount, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore historic black churches. That includes Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a bombing. Other Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina are also getting money.
AP-GA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia's Kemp urges parishioners to worship from home
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to participate in religious services online or by phone ahead of Easter Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April. But houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as congregants remain 6 feet apart. At least one church in Georgia has vowed to buck social distancing requirements. At least 425 people in the state have died and over 2,400 have been hospitalized by the virus. Kemp says people who go to in-person services “risk exposure to coronavirus.”
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
UNIVERSITY SYSTEM-TUITION
University System of Georgia: No tuition hikes next year
ATLANTA (AP) — Students attending schools in the University System of Georgia will see no tuition increases next school year if the board approves the recommendation. Students would pay the same rates at all 26 institutions as they do now for the current 2019-20 academic year, under the proposal announced Thursday. The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Tuesday to sign off on no tuition changes for the 2020-21 academic year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia sees unemployment claims triple in virus lockdown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Unemployment continues to surge in Georgia during the coronavirus pandemic, with state officials saying they processed more unemployment claims in the latest full week than they saw during all of 2019. The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed more than 390,000 claims from jobless workers during the week-long period that ended Saturday. That's almost triple the record-breaking 133,800 claims seen a week earlier. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says his agency paid out more than $41 million in unemployment benefits to Georgia residents last week. Most of the latest claims were from workers who lost jobs in the food service and travel lodging sectors.