McMaster to hold afternoon news briefing on COVID-19, deadly storms

McMaster to hold afternoon news briefing on COVID-19, deadly storms
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 5:30 p.m. news conference Monday from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips and Ray Rivera | April 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:00 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference for late Monday afternoon.

He will speak at 5:30 p.m. from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

McMaster is expected to address not only the state's ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 but also a deadly line of storms.

Those storms have been blamed for at least eight deaths across the state, including five in Hampton County, two in Orangeburg County and one in Oconee County.

McMaster is traveling with the National Guard to look at damage Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, as of the latest update on the novel coronavirus, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,319 positive cases and 82 deaths.



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.