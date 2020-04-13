Memphis police searching for missing 12-year-old with autism

April 13, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 12-year-old with autism.

Police said Charles Golden was last seen by his mother around 5:00 p.m. Easter Sunday near the 2800 block of Baywood Drive in Memphis.

Investigators said Gordon should be considered endangered.

Charles is 5′2″ with a thin build, curly hair, and last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with a ‘Champion’ logo and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Charles Gordon, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

