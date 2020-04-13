National Weather Service surveys Dorchester Co. storm damage for cause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Weather Service officials are still surveying damage in Dorchester County to determine if it was caused by a tornado.
The hardest hit areas were Givhans and Ridgeville.
Downed trees fell on homes, vehicles, and powerlines Monday morning.
They were no match for the storm system’s powerful winds, and neither was the heavy, metal sign belonging to Greater New Hope AME Church. It was knocked to the ground.
A sign advertising gasoline for Givhans Stop N Shop was destroyed, and a truck sitting behind a home off Sanders Road was crushed by a large pine.
"I ain't ever heard no wind like that,” Gladys Harris said. “I was like oh my gosh. It was thundering. It was lightning, pouring down raining. I was like, oh Lord have mercy Jesus, come through here check on your daughter Lord."
Harris's home was damaged by the wind.
"I knew that something was going on because it kept banging, banging, I thought something was going to come through the side of that house,” Harris said. “I was so shocked. I was like no, oh my God, this is something. That whole tree done broke."
Other homeowners in the Givhans area said they had little time to hunker down.
"The thunder woke me up, and I went and looked at my phone,” Charles Kelcy said. “When I looked at my phone the warning started, and I went and woke my wife up and told her to get dressed, and there was just no time. It was right there on us."
Many said the storm system’s powerful winds are unforgettable.
"It sounded like a freight train coming through,” Christina Cumbee said. “We hid in the hall and hid under some wood and just hoped it wasn't going to come right at us."
Others said the community's response will be something they always remember.
“Just seeing people, even with the coronavirus thing going on, we were still working together,,” Emmanuel Hampton said. “It was still that comradery. We’re in this together. We’re a people, and we’re going to make it through this.”
