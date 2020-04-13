12 patients, 9 employees test positive at Trident Health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say they currently have 12 patients and 9 employees at Trident Health that have tested positive for COVID-19.
At Summerville Medical Center, seven patients have tested positive for the virus with five of them able to self quarantine at home, while the remaining two require hospitalization. Seven employees at the center have also tested positive.
At Trident Medical Center, five patients have tested positive with two of them able to self quarantine and three requiring hospitalization. Two employees at Trident have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say since March 6, Trident Health has had 219 patients admitted for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19.
“Of the 219 patients, 218 have survived,” officials said.
Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Moncks Corner Medical Center.
