SC health officials announce 127 new cases of COVID-19, and five virus-related deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 127 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and five more virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,439, and those who have died to 87, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New cases reported on Monday include 7 in Berkeley, 12 in Charleston, 1 in Colleton, and 2 in Dorchester.
The deaths reported on Monday occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions and were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties
As of Monday afternoon, there have been a total of 32,764 coronavirus tests with 29,235 testing negative and 3,439 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
