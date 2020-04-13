TAKE A STAND: Happy Easter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There's no doubt Easter Sunday will be unlike any we've had before.
Many of us have a lifelong tradition of going to church, usually a packed house, sharing a big family meal with relatives, and taking the kids to a big Easter egg hunt in the park.
Can't do that this Sunday.
Some of us will attend virtual church online. Some churches are having drive-in services where you stay in the car.
It won't be normal.
But whether we observe Easter, Passover or nothing at all, this weekend can still be impactful and uplifting.
Easter is about a risen Savior; Passover about liberation and ultimate freedom.
A higher power that gets us through tough times. And it is tough.
The numbers are scary but we're starting to get tiny bits of cautious hope that maybe soon, we'll start seeing the backside of this terrible pandemic.
I'm a history buff and I read that every time our country has gone through a serious crisis, we end up stronger.
There is always a rebirth of the American Spirit. We're already seeing that happen and if we do our part with social distancing, I think it will be sooner than later.
We can't let our guard down.
I hope everyone has a great and relaxing weekend: we need it.
Happy Easter.
Stay safe.
