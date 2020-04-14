A few coastal showers with cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front to the south will shift north and increase the chance for a few showers and an isolated storm. Many areas will stay dry, but spots closest to the coast have the best chance for a spotty shower and t-storm. Temperatures overnight will fall to the upper 50s under increasing clouds. The chance for rain will stick around into the morning hours, but diminish after 9 am.
High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will rise to near 70! This will feel much cooler. Most of the day should be dry and cloudy, but some sunshine is expected to return into the afternoon. The next two afternoons will feel cooler than usual. High pressure will be in control midweek and will keep this sunshine in place. The next front will move through this weekend and increase the chance for some scattered rain and storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy; HIGH: 69.
TOMORROW: Cooler with am showers; HIGH: 69.
THURSDAY: Gorgeous; HIGH: 71.
FRIDAY: Warming up; HIGH: 74.
SATURDAY: Warm with scattered rain & t-storm; HIGH: 80.
SUNDAY: Warm with rain/storm chance; HIGH: 79.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower; HIGH: 78.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower; HIGH: 77.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.