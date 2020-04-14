Hampton Co. church, community come together to help victims from Mon. storms

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hampton County neighborhood is getting ready to rebuild after an unconfirmed tornado ripped through the area.
The Hampton County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that five people died as a result of the storms on Monday.
Allan Kircher, the pastor at Nixville Baptist Church, says some of their church members have lost their homes in the storm. Three of the people who died were part of his congregation.
“It was a mother and a father and a child. Their mobile home was completely lifted up and set 200 feet away,” Kircher said. “We miss them very much.”
The church has started a relief fund for all of those impacted by the storm.
With the help of the community at large, they have also started taking donations at the Nixville Baptist Church Family Center.
They have been gathering items such as clothes, personal hygiene products, and food to help those in need.
“We’ve gathered as a family here in Nixville, and our volunteers aren’t necessarily just church members, but the community that have homes that are still alive,” Allan’s wife, Joy Kircher, said.
Longtime resident Paula Clifton was home off of Ginn Hill Drive when the storm hit. Although her house is one of the few still standing, it has a lot damage.
“The house actually shifted in its foundation. We heard it cracking and the windows busted out,” Clifton said. “The ceiling kind of dropped in.”
She says she was surprised to see how many people were out in her neighborhood, helping them during this hard time.
The church’s relief fund using the Tithely app, which can be downloaded through a phone or iPad.
More information can be found on the Nixville Baptist Church facebook page.
The family center is also taking donations at 3915 Two Sisters Ferry Rd, Estill South Carolina. Items can be dropped off on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
