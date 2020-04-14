Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Care facilities remain hotspots amid virus growth in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus crossed 13,600 Monday in Georgia, while the number of deaths caused by the virus rose to 480. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to be hotspots for infections in the state. The South Central Health District said Sunday that 16 people have tested positive for the virus at an unnamed long term care facility in Wilcox County. That's one of a number areas, including Columbus and Augusta, seeing rapid growth in confirmed cases. Statewide, a majority of deaths where race is known are among black people. A third of the state’s overall population is African American.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUN LAWSUIT
Suit challenges halt in carry license issuance due to virus
ATLANTA (AP) — A gun rights group is suing over what it says in an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia law says gun owners don’t need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business. But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license. The lawsuit says probate judges have unlawfully suspended applications for carry licenses because of the coronavirus outbreak. It asks a federal judge to step in.
EXPLOSIVE FOUND-CAR
Police issue warrant for suspect accused of hiding firebomb
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of hiding a makeshift explosive device underneath a Georgia woman’s car. Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said officers and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad were called to a neighborhood around 10 a.m. Sunday when a woman spotted a suspicious package underneath her car and noticed gasoline on the vehicle. Jones said the squad retrieved a large firework, a bag of other fireworks and a bottle of accelerant from below. Police didn't name the suspect but said they think it was a man who had recently stayed at the victim’s house. Authorities said he might have escaped to Florida.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
TROOPERS INJURED-CHASE
Sheriff: Man charged in chase that injured 2 troopers
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Georgia said a man lead authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when the man rear-ending a patrol car and injured two troopers. Furquan Muhammad was arrested Saturday on several charges including, felony fleeing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Muhammad fled after a deputy pulled him over for not having a license plate and smelled marijuana in the car. Georgia State Patrol joined the chase, which ended when Muhammad rear-ended a trooper’s patrol car. Muhammad and four children inside his car were unharmed. Two troopers were hospitalized and later released. Deputies found marijuana, Xanax pills, a gun and cash inside Muhammad’s car. It’s unclear whether Muhammad had an attorney.
AP-US-BOOKS-CITY-LIGHTS-GOFUNDME
City Lights Bookstore launches successful GoFundMe campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's most famous bookstores was forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help to pay the bills. Help quickly arrived. City Lights Bookstore, which was co-founded in 1953 by the poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $300,000. Within days, the San Francisco-based store received more than $400,000. Numerous stores around the country have been forced to shut down and have turned to GoFundMe campaigns to survive. They include Posman Books in New York and Atlanta; Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins, Colorado; and another San Francisco institution, Marcus Books, a black-owned store founded 60 years ago.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRLINES
Airlines wait as Treasury applies strings to payroll aid
The Treasury Department and leading airlines continue negotiating over terms of coronavirus-relief payments, with Treasury sticking to a proposal that could give the government an ownership stake in the nation’s leading carriers. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said agreements with the airlines over terms of the $25 billion in payroll assistance could come soon. The chief holdup is Treasury’s insistence that some of the $25 billion in payroll assistance be in the form of loans, not cash. The airlines thought they had a deal: Congress agreed to give passenger airlines $25 billion in cash grants to cover payroll costs for six months.