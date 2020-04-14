Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC officials: Hurricane response in outbreak 'good question'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the start of the Atlantic hurricane season less than two months away, officials in South Carolina say they don’t yet have a good plan in place if a storm hits during the new coronavirus outbreak, particularly for people who may potentially be displaced from their homes in the aftermath. Kim Stenson, director of the state Emergency Management Division, said Monday his agency is still working to come up with solutions for how to potentially handle thousands of evacuees in an age of social distancing. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, although Stenson pointed out the state typically isn’t impacted until later in that time frame.
DEPUTY KILLED-SOUTH CAROLINA
Deputy and other driver killed in South Carolina wreck
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy and another driver have been killed in a crash on a South Carolina highway. Officials said Charleston County Deputy Jeremy Ladue’s cruiser collided with another vehicle around 1:40 a.m. Monday. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near the intersection with Interstate 526 west of Charleston. Ladue had been a Charleston County deputy for 14 months. Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the other car, 29-year-old Kwamane Mitchell, also died in the wreck. A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.
INMATE-SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT
Woman who accused guard of prison sex assault gets $55,000
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was an inmate at a South Carolina prison has been given $55,000 to settle a lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by a prison guard. Records of the settlement obtained by WCSC-TV in Charleston said the guard assaulted seven woman in 2017 at the Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia. None of the woman were named in the court papers. In the settlement, the Corrections Department did not concede the agency or guard did anything wrong. The agency says it investigated the allegations of sexual misconduct and did not find any wrongdoing. The guard has since retired.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
ARMED ROBBERY SENTENCE
SC man gets 24 years for robbery as COVID-19 closes court
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who robbed at least three stores at gunpoint and fired at a South Carolina trooper trying to arrest him was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The federal hearing Friday was held outside a courtroom because of COVID-19. Prosecutors say 30-year-old D’Angelo Coakley was one of four people who robbed a Dollar General Store in Awendaw, a Verizon Store in Summerville, and a Verizon Store in Waxhaw, North Carolina, in 2017. Two of the other defendants are serving prison time while the fourth is awaiting sentencing. U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy says it is important for justice to continue even during a pandemic.