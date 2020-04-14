Mt. Pleasant Farm Goods Market to open Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Farm Goods Market opens Tuesday, taking the place of the annual farmers market as the COVID-19 pandemic forces changes.
The new Farm Goods Market will be held every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard.
Although farmers are counting their blessings that they will be able to hold the market, there will be some big changes as the city look to balance the safety of the community, while also supporting local farmers.
There will be six vendors this year, compared with about 100 last year.
The city is also limiting all produce to farm fresh produce. And for the first time, shoppers will be able prepay and pre-order online.
Lowcountry farmers say farmers markets often make up nearly a third of their annual income, and with many of them closed this spring, they are worried for their future.
“If people don’t come [Tuesday] to see what we’re growing it’ll be a bad day for us,” farmer Joseph Fields says. “But we hope everybody will show up [Tuesday]. And come and get some local produce and see who your farmer really is.”
From strawberries to squash, most things will still be available.
"This time of year, with this virus, everything is hard to sell,” Fields said. “So at the farmers market we will be wide open selling our fresh produce."
The CDC says there is no evidence to support COVID 19 is transmitted through food.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.