Quieter weather settles back into the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front is slowly making its way through the Lowcountry this morning and will stall out nearby today. An area of low pressure will develop along this front to our south and could bring a few showers or thunderstorms to our area late today. Rain chances will be fairly low with the best chance of rain along our coast. These showers should exit early tomorrow with cooler weather being the big story on Wednesday. Highs will go from the low 80s today to the 60s tomorrow.