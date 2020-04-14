Roper St. Francis Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say they have confirmed a total of 167 COVID-19 cases.
That's after two additional cases have been confirmed since their last update.
Ten of the 167 patients are being cared for in RSFH hospitals. An additional eight patients are isolated across their hospitals and waiting for test results.
Officials have not named which specific hospitals are treating those patients.
Spokesman Andy Lyons said six of the 87 patients who have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina were connected to Roper St. Francis Healthcare. That means either they had been cared for or tested at one of our hospitals, the Roper Hospice Cottage, the Home Health program, or at our drive-thru site on Rivers Avenue.
Lyons said this information has been reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and these figures already have been included in and announced in statewide death counts.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.