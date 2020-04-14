SC Emergency Response Team requesting donations for COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Response Team are requesting donations of greatly needed supplies to help emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to SCEMD officials, specific needs include personal protective equipment such as double gloves, medical gowns, face shields, and N95 respirator masks. Pre-sorted, palletized items are preferred.
Donations can be coordinated by calling 803-737-8518.
SCEMD officials provided the following information donations.
Monetary donations give local organizations the most flexibility to meet the needs of their communities. The One SC fund is activated to support the statewide COVID-19 response. Monetary donations will be used to supplement emergency response efforts, including the provision of food, shelter and health needs.
Neighborhood food pantries, faith-based organizations and other local nonprofits can all use monetary donations.
Volunteer Services
Many volunteer opportunities require specialized training, and we want to ensure all volunteers are safe during response and recovery operations. People wanting to contribute their time and skills should consider volunteering within their own support networks or getting affiliated with a voluntary organization active in disasters. To find local volunteer opportunities, contact any of the South Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (SCVOADs).
Volunteers should not self-deploy. Unexpectedly showing up will create an additional burden for first responders. Volunteers not affiliated with a group can register at VolunteerSC.org. As officials and disaster relief organizations identify the specific needs, you will be contacted.
Clothing
We are not directly accepting used clothing items. However, we are requesting that any in-state clothing donations be taken to a charitable organization within your community. These organizations already have resources in place to make the best use of donated clothing.
Food
We also encourage you to donate locally to food pantries, faith-based organizations and other nonprofits. South Carolinians should take collected food items to local food banks or other charitable organizations. These local food banks and organizations work with us and will distribute food to impacted areas. If you will be conducting a food drive for disaster relief, please contact the South Carolina Food Bank Association to get information on most-needed items.
Visit scemd.org for more information about verified, charitable organizations accepting donations. Additionally, SCEMD’s website features a variety of resources from all state agencies for people who may need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
