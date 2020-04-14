Sheriff’s office: Driver in custody following chase, wreck with stolen truck on Dorchester Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is in custody following a chase involving a stolen truck which ended in a wreck on Dorchester Road Tuesday night.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it started when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle for aggressive driving in the Goose Creek area.
BCSO officials said a chase then ensued and the suspect crashed on Dorchester Road near Ladson.
According to investigators, the suspect ran and was captured by a K-9.
A preliminary report by the sheriff’s office states that there may be stolen goods inside the truck.
Residents at King Grant said following the wreck the suspect ran into the neighborhood which deputies then cordoned off.
Pictures and video show another vehicle in a ditch that was damaged in the incident.
