Sheriff’s office: Gun battle at Summerville home sends one to the hospital

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said a gun battle at a Summerville home sent one person to the hospital.
The investigation began just after 6 p.m. when deputies and detectives responded to the 200 block of Cardinal Drive, just off East 3rd North Street.
DCSO officials reported that the first indication was that a home invasion had occurred.
However, deputies say they learned at the scene it was not a home invasion but a disturbance between at least two people which developed into an altercation.
A report states two people took out handguns and exchanged fire.
Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.
“Investigators are actively collecting information,” DCSO officials said.
