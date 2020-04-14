Sheriff’s office: Gun battle at Summerville home sends one to the hospital

By Ray Rivera | April 14, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:20 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said a gun battle at a Summerville home sent one person to the hospital.

The investigation began just after 6 p.m. when deputies and detectives responded to the 200 block of Cardinal Drive, just off East 3rd North Street.

DCSO officials reported that the first indication was that a home invasion had occurred.

However, deputies say they learned at the scene it was not a home invasion but a disturbance between at least two people which developed into an altercation.

A report states two people took out handguns and exchanged fire.

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.

“Investigators are actively collecting information,” DCSO officials said.

