Ten additional COVID-19 related deaths in SC, and 115 new cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 115 new cases in South Carolina.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,553, and those who have died to 97, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New cases reported on Tuesday include 4 in Beaufort, 8 in Berkeley, 2 in Charleston, 1 in Colleton, 2 in Georgetown, 1 in Orangeburg and 1 in Williamsburg.
The deaths reported on Tuesday occurred in eight elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Clarendon (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2) counties.
DHEC said one was an elderly individual, with the presence of underlying conditions still under investigation, from Richland County, and one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Horry County.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been a total of 33,872 coronavirus tests with 30,319 testing negative and 3,553 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 25, 379 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
As of this Tuesday, 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,095 are utilized, which is a 52.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
