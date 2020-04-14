Walmart expands pickup service, reserves time for high-risk customers, first responders

BENTONVILLE, Ark., (WCSC) - Walmart will reserve the first hour of its daily pickup hour for first responders and customers most at-risk for the novel coronavirus.
The retailer said it expanding the availability of its pickup service at some 2,400 stores.
Each day, the 7 a.m. hour will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated as high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control. The move will allow those customers to conveniently and safely pick up their orders curbside and contact free, spokesperson Jennifer Chunn said.
Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in with no need to sign for the order.
“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” Customer Product Senior Vice President Tom Ward said. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”
Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as “At Risk Only” and allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well. Customers can begin filling their baskets through the website or through the Walmart app, which is an increasingly popular option for families to shop for their household needs.
While Walmart associates are working as quickly as possible to restock high-demand products like paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies, the retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup, similar to what customers see in stores.
