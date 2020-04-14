Walterboro residents continue clean up, roads still blocked after possible tornado

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,500 Colleton County residents are still without power on Tuesday after a possible tornado came through the area on Monday morning.
The powerful wind knocked down trees and power lines, and even damaged more than two dozen planes at the Lowcountry Regional Airport.
“It still looks like a disaster, but it looks a lot better than it did [on Monday]," airport manager Tommy Rowe said. “We’re in the middle of a clean up that’s going to take a few more days.”
Rowe said up to 35 planes were damaged and at least 20 have been totaled. One hangar lost a portion of its roof.
“I would say we could be fully operational probably in three days,” Rowe said.
A few blocks away, the damage could also be seen. One massive tree fell in Jackie Givens’ backyard and another fell onto her house.
“I just thank God I wasn’t home, because if I was there’s a tree on the back where I sleep at," Givens said. "I just thank God I wasn’t home when it happened. Usually, I’m here on Mondays but I had to go to work.”
She and her husband, like many in Walterboro, were spending their day clearing debris and working to chip away at the big trees that fell.
Many roads and traffic lights are also still out Tuesday afternoon in Walterboro. The following are the lights that remain out:
- Wichman Street at Washington Street
- Wichman Street at Lemacks Street
- Carn Street at Memorial Street
The following are blocked roads:
- Wichman Street from Lucas Street to Padgett Loop
- Church Street
- Carter Street
- Carn Street
- Gruber Street
Dominion and Coastal Electric officials said there were about 11,000 power outages in Colleton County Monday morning following the storm. By Tuesday afternoon, Dominion Energy reported about 1,500 customers in Colleton County without power and about 3,000 statewide.
Dominion allows users to track power outage numbers here.
County officials are encouraging people to only travel if necessary.
