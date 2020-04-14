Walterboro residents face power outages, blocked roads a day after storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All City of Walterboro and Colleton County offices are closed Tuesday as repairs and clean-up continue following Monday morning’s storms.
Many areas are left damaged, but one in particular is the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro where more than two dozen planes were damaged by a possible tornado.
It is not yet clear how long repairs will take, but airport staffers say they will be here working to clean things up for the next few days.
Airport staff say they found debris almost a mile away.
Many roads and traffic lights are still out Tuesday morning in Walterboro. The following traffic lights were reported out early Tuesday:
- Jefferies Blvd at Wichman Street
- Jefferies Blvd at Washington Street
- Wichman Street at Washington Street
- Wichman Street at Lemacks Street
- Hampton Street at Memorial Street
City officials also released a list of blocked roads:
- Church Street
- N. Lemacks Street
- Carter Street
- Carn Street
- Gruber Street
The City of Walterboro says most of these roads are in the same area, off of Wichman and Hampton Streets. That is about a mile from the airport.
As of about 4 a.m. Tuesday, there were still tree limbs and debris in yards and roads on Wichman Street and Hampton Street. All stop lights and street lights were out as well.
Some folks Monday said the damage left here is some of the worst they have ever seen.
Dominion and Coastal Electric say there was approximately 11,000 power outages in Colleton County Monday morning following the storm. By Tuesday, Dominion Energy reported about 1,900 customers in Colleton County without power and about 6,100 statewide. Coastal Electric reports about 300 more.
You can track Dominion power outage numbers in your area here.
County officials are encouraging people to only travel right now if necessary.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.