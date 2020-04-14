85-year-old veteran, family narrowly escape collapsed roof following storm

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Clean up efforts are underway in a Moncks Corner neighborhood after a possible tornado.
It happened on Cedar Island in the area of Dennis Boulevard on Monday morning.
Berkeley County crews are surveying the damage and assisting with cleanup efforts.
They say at least 50 homes have been impacted across the county and there were no serious injuries.
The community is coming together including volunteers, businesses and county crews to pick up the debris and check on residents.
Multiple families narrowly escaped danger as the storm passed through.
In one case, 85-year-old Robert Mixon had just gotten out of bed moments before the roof collapsed where he was sleeping.
The veteran's granddaughter Melanie Lanier says she is grateful everyone is alive.
“He’s the glue that holds us together and he’s just special,” Lanier said. “So whenever I walked in and saw the room that he was standing in, and he was pretty much the only thing standing in the room, I just knew that God was there.”
Mixon's wife and daughter were also in the house and had just went in the bathroom moments before they started feeling the impacts.
They are all safe, but the roof collapsed in the other bedroom too.
Volunteer with Bikers for Trump are helping clean-up the Mixon's yard and providing food and water to the workers and neighbors.
“Everybody has been real nice to us, we really appreciate it,” Mixon said. “I’m just thankful to have the friends that I have. I’m blessed.”
The volunteers say they will be there as long as help is needed.
