Chilly temperatures Thursday morning with returning sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler and drier air is settling in after a cold front moved through Wednesday. Temperatures will start off in the low to upper 40s Thursday under clearing skies. High temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine- a gorgeous day is ahead!
High pressure will dominate across the southeast the next couple of days keeping the rain chance nonexistent. An approaching cold front will soon increase the chance for showers and storms heading into the weekend. Look for more clouds with a few showers and an isolated storm Saturday, followed by greater rain chances Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to near 80s this weekend.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, chilly; LOW: 47.
TOMORROW: Sunny and comfortable; HIGH: 70.
FRIDAY: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 74.
SATURDAY: Warm with chance for scattered showers & storm; HIGH: 81.
SUNDAY: Increasing chance for pm showers and storms; HIGH: 79.
MONDAY: Widespread rain likely, heavy at times & breezy; HIGH: 77.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns; HIGH: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 78.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.