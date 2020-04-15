Cooler weather to make a short stay in the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is moving offshore and that will take the rain out of here before lunch time. Cooler weather will be the big story after the rain. Temperatures will drop into the 50s this morning and only slowly climb back into the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Sunnier weather is ahead for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be around 70 Thursday with mid 70s on Friday. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with the chance of a few showers or storms Saturday and Sunday.