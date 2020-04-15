Coroner identifies mother, 4-year-old son killed in murder-suicide at North Charleston home

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a mother and her 4-year-old son who were killed in a murder-suicide at a home in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 40-year-old Gretchen Francey and 4-year-old Liam Francey each died from a gunshot wound at a home on Leeds Avenue.
According to a report, the manner of death for Gretchen Francey has been ruled a suicide, while the manner of death for Liam Francey has been ruled a homicide.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating police agency.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives are not actively seeking a suspect in the shooting.
Deputies responded at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue where a non-responsive woman and small boy were found, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
First responders forced entry into the residence and saw the two victims were suffering fatal gunshot wounds. Deputies found a firearm near the victims and no one else was in the home.
