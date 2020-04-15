Deputies: Argument over stolen bicycle leads to shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that followed an argument.
The incident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hayne Street, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The victim told deputies that another man accused him of stealing his bicycle and an argument began. That is when the man shot the victim in the leg, Antonio said.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim said the gunman was in his 40s and wearing a "flag-type" shirt, jeans and gold chain jewelry.
Antonio said detectives canvassed the area and interviewed potential witnesses but no arrest has been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
