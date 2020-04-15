Deputies: No suspect at large in fatal double shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says its detectives are not actively seeking a suspect in a double shooting that left two people dead Tuesday.
Deputies responded at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue where a non-responsive woman and small boy were found, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
First responders forced entry into the residence and saw the two victims were suffering fatal gunshot wounds.
Deputies found a firearm near the victims and no one else was in the home, Antonio said.
Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.
This is an active investigation and is subject to change, he said.
The Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 843-202-1700.
