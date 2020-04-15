EF-2 tornado hit Edisto Island during Monday’s storms, NWS says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down on Edisto Island early Monday morning.
The tornado's maximum estimated wind speed reached 125 mph, meteorologists say.
It is believed to have started as a waterspout off the coat and then moved inland across Edisto Island.
Reports say the tornado ripped portions or large sections of roofs off of six homes.
The home most affected by the storm was on the beach in the the 3300 block of Palmetto Boulevard where glass doors and windows were broken in and large sections of the roof were removed. The wall facing the road of the home was pushed towards the road.
The storm snapped off and uprooted numerous trees and knocked down power lines along its path. A boat and several vehicles were damaged, and a trailer was flipped over, survey crews said.
Numerous homes had windows blown out or suffered minor siding or roof damage. The tornado dissipated around 8:17 a.m. in the marsh after leaving Edisto Beach.
Tornadoes are classified using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which determines a storm’s rating based on a three-second gust in miles per hour. An EF-2 tornado would have wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph.
Viewers have been sending photos of storm damage:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.