Feeling sick? Online screening tool allows you to check for COVID-19 symptoms
A screening app can help you determine whether you may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. (Source: Pexels)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:59 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) - Do you believe you are showing signs of COVID-19?

If so, you can check your symptoms with a screening tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Apple.

To access the screening tool, click here.

The app will ask a few questions about symptoms, travel, and contact you’ve had with others. It will also ask for your age range and any pre-existing health conditions that might put you at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

