Feeling sick? Online screening tool allows you to check for COVID-19 symptoms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) - Do you believe you are showing signs of COVID-19?
If so, you can check your symptoms with a screening tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Apple.
To access the screening tool, click here.
The app will ask a few questions about symptoms, travel, and contact you’ve had with others. It will also ask for your age range and any pre-existing health conditions that might put you at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
