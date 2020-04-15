Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency following damage caused by tornadoes, storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency after several areas were damaged by storms and tornadoes on Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, there were at least 11 counties in South Carolina where tornadoes touched down on Monday morning. Officials said 911 homes in 21 counties suffered damage from the severe weather. Of those, 181 homes sustained major damage while 111 were destroyed. Teams are continuing to assess the damage across the state.
Coroners confirmed deaths in Colleton, Hampton, Oconee, and Orangeburg counties following the storms on Monday.
Utility officials said there are 16,355 power outages across the state. On Tuesday, there were 290,000 power outages reported.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation also reported that 2,500 roads were blocked by debris caused by strong winds. However, officials said 99% of those roads are now open.
At this point, the American Red Cross has sheltered 236 displaced residents in hotels.
Officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the SC Department of Natural Resources, and the SC Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon also helped with search and rescue operations and other law enforcement operations.
Crews are continuing to clean affected areas.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is assisting the counties affected by the storms. Residents can also help state and local emergency managers by reporting damage using the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
You can visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to download the app.
