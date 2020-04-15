How long is too long to teach kids? SC Dept. of Education releases guidelines for daily instructional times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As teachers and students continue to adjust to distance learning, the S.C. Department of Education has released guidelines on daily instructional times for students.
The guidelines give a minimum and maximum amount of time students should be doing school work, and it differs by grade.
((Can we put that picture of the chart here))
Source: S.C. Department of Education
“These recommendations take into account differences in how districts are able to deliver remote instruction and the need for parents to focus on the social, emotional, and physical well-being of children during #COVID19 school closures,” the department stated on a Facebook post.
While it's only a recommendation, some teachers say it makes sense for the times we are living in.
Patrick Martin is a teacher at Wando High School. He says they have gotten great directions from the state and the school district leadership during this time.
Martin says some of the standards of teaching he has been using goes along with some of the department’s recommendations.
"We're still meeting the standards but it's much more condensed like the recommendations say," Martin said. "Having students work when they have that time availability technology, is crucial moving forward. We have to keep in mind the need of all our students."
Aimee Herring says since the pandemic started she says she's been very involved in the community helping deliver food to people in need.
But she also has her hands full with a third-grader in the Charleston County School District. She says it has been an easy transition into distance learning but it feels like the recommendations need to be flexible.
“I think the minimums and maximums are just sort of parameters we have to work within,” Herring said. “It is great to have a goal that you are moving towards but it’s also important to realize that the goal will not always be met.”
In a statement, CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said:
"We appreciated receiving the guidelines from the state. However, we have been working hard to find the right balance with our students and their families since the school closures started.
We want our students to continue to learn in a meaningful way, but not in a way overwhelms parents (including our own teachers and staff) who are trying to both support their children and do their own jobs. We also know that some families may be balancing illnesses, unexpected financial pressures, and other challenging personal situations. There is no perfect formula which is why we are asking teachers to check in with students weekly so we can be as supportive as possible during these challenges times."
The S.C. Department of Education’s full guidelines can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.